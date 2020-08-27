Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Stoddard – Gray Court
- Arson - Second degree
Richard Bohland – Laurens
- Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Brady Ford – Waterloo
- Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime
George Scurry – Laurens
- Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
- Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Stanley Walk – Laurens
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Anthony Woods – Laurens
- violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
