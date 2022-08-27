Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Michael Hudson – Fountain Inn
-Grand larceny
Janie Pridemore – Laurens
-Penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose - 1st off.
Brent Koon – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
