Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Clifton – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Jacqueline Sims – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Joseph Covington – Laurens
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
Amy Cunningham - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Justice Dobbins - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Resisting Arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.