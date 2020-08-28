Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Branch – Laurens
- Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
- Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Cameron Mcgowan – Clinton
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Patrick Sullivan – Gray Court
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
