Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Leon Simpson – Clinton

-Domestic violence, second degree

Kevious Hunter – Clinton

-Resisting arrest

-Assault and battery, third degree

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

John Winans – Fountain Inn

-Domestic violence, second degree

Alexis Barnett – Fountain Inn

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

-Breach of trust

-Forgery, value less than $10,000

Billy Jackson – Fountain Inn

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Cameron Jackson – Fountain Inn

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Marcus Sims – Laurens

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Cameron Bodie – Joanna

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Kayla Eiff – Gray Court

-Trespassing

Kara James – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Marcus Turner – Waterloo

-Resisting arrest

Wanda Phillips – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 