Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Leon Simpson – Clinton
-Domestic violence, second degree
Kevious Hunter – Clinton
-Resisting arrest
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
John Winans – Fountain Inn
-Domestic violence, second degree
Alexis Barnett – Fountain Inn
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
Billy Jackson – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Cameron Jackson – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Marcus Sims – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Cameron Bodie – Joanna
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Kayla Eiff – Gray Court
-Trespassing
Kara James – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Marcus Turner – Waterloo
-Resisting arrest
Wanda Phillips – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
