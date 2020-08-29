Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Hope Trammell – Clinton
- Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
- Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
- Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Richard Worthy – Laurens
- Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Albert Young – Laurens
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.