Arrest Report for August 29

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tori Kanning – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Dylan Parker – Mountville
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.