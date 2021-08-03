Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shaydravious Light – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Dallion Mann – Waterloo
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
William Winburn Jr. – Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.