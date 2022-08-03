Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christopher Cannon

-Public disorderly conduct

Jerry Bryson - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Karyae Williams

-Driving under suspension

Ashley Gosnell – Fountain Inn

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

-Possession of cocaine, second offense

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Ursula Davis – Laurens

-Abuse of vulnerable adult

 