Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:02:43 AM Sunset: 07:51:37 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High

Saturday Night

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.