Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Whitehead – Enoree
-Injury to real property
-Grand larceny
Teresa Loftis – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals
-Unlawfully place a child at risk
William Gillian – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals
-Unlawfully place a child at risk
Darrell Whitener – Clinton
-Domestic violence, second degree
-Unlawfully place a child at risk
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
Antonio Hill – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Driving under suspension
-Resisting arrest
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Yolekia Wakefield – Fountain Inn
-Domestic violence, second degree
Tykevion Stoddard – Waterloo
-Failure to stop for a blue light
Jeremy James – Ware Shoals
-Public disorderly conduct
Antuion Young – Clinton
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
