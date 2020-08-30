Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mark Woods – Clinton
- Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Jessica Crawford – Clinton
- Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Thomas Grant – Clinton
-Open Container
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Tami Woods – Joanna
- Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.