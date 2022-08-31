Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessica Boyce – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Rufus Brown – Clinton
-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Chandler Sprouse – Clinton
-Domestic violence, third degree
Tyshun Brown – Clinton
-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Darious Gibson – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Kayla Eiff – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.