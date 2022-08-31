Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jessica Boyce – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Rufus Brown – Clinton

-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Chandler Sprouse – Clinton

-Domestic violence, third degree

Tyshun Brown – Clinton

-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Darious Gibson – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Kayla Eiff – Gray Court

-Driving under suspension

-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle