Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Montagia Bailey – Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Stephanie Caldwell - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
James Cason - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Juan Taylor - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
