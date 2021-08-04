Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Willie Brewster – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Theodore Brooke – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jacob Byrd - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Roger Knight - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Bobby Gregory Jr. - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Cassius Johnson - Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Daryl Shands - Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense
