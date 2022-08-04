Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roderick Young – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-Failure to stop for a blue light
James McAlister – Laurens
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Trespassing
Joshua Lyons – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II
