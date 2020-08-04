Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sara Nygard – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
William Prince – Waterloo
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Julius Smith – Mountville
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
