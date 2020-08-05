Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Hope Trammell – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Isaiah Bluford – Gray Court
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Joe Chambers – Clinton
-2nd degree Harassment; prior conviction w/n 10yrs, OR while restraining order or injunction in effect
Michael Mcgaha - Waterloo
- Shoplifting value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
