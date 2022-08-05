Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travis Bartee – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Driving under suspension
Christopher Counts – Joanna
-Domestic violence, first degree
-Burglary, first degree
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
-Domestic violence, first degree
Harrison Vance – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana
-Violation of terms of probation
Derrick Gary – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
