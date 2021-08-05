Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Micheal Hitt – Gray Court
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
Demavia Rice – Waterloo
-Trafficking in heroin
-Poss. of weapon during violent crime
Doyle Roberts – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
