Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Justin Washington – Cross Hill
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Christopher Davis – Clinton
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
-Possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana
Dustin Franklin – Clinton
-Violation of court order of protection
-Simple larceny, value $2,000 or less
Jessica Byrd – Clinton
-Giving false information to law enforcement
