Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ana Alcudia Izquierdo – Joanna
-Shoplifting value $2000 or less
Dominic Carroll-Anderson – Clinton
-Abuse of vulnerable adult
Thomas Svenningsen Jr. – Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
