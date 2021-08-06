Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessica Crawford – Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Constance Brown – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Mali Greene – Waterloo
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Freddy Stonell - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
