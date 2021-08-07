Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christal Nelson – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Bobby Gregory Jr. – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Dejia Saxon – Clinton
-Reckless Driving
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
