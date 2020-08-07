Arrest Report for August 7

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Hays – Gray Court
-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
