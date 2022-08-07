Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Brenda Burkhalter – Clinton

-Driving under suspension

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V

Samantha Thompson – Clinton

-Abandonment of animals

Ansel Lounds – Fountain Inn

-Violation of terms of probation

-Resisting arrest

Tyrone Dennis – Fountain Inn

-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less

John Saunders – Joanna

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 