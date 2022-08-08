Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Clay Shealy – Gray Court
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Fredrick Franks – Clinton
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Mateo Felix-Francisco – Laurens
-Driving without a license
-Driving under the influence, .10 but less than .16
Stanley Reeder – Clinton
-Trespassing
Jacqueline Martin – Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Blake Hess – Laurens
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g
-Distribution of meth
Jeremy Calvert – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Crystal Williams – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.