Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Curtis Elmore – Enoree

-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

 

Samuel Leake – Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Corey Grey – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree