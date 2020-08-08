Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Curtis Elmore – Enoree
-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Samuel Leake – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Corey Grey – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
