Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cameron Mcgowan – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Heather Taylor – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
