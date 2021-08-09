Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Gregory – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Joseph Nations – Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Prisilla Nations – Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Kenyetta Samuel - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Gerald Shealy - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Antuion Young - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
