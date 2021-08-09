Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Michael Gregory – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Joseph Nations – Laurens

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Prisilla Nations – Laurens

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Kenyetta Samuel - Laurens

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Gerald Shealy - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Antuion Young - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature