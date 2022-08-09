Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Samuel Leake – Joanna
-Driving under suspension
-Violation of court order of protection
-Trespassing
-Violation of court order of protection
Ja Kavious Anderson – Mountville
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Possession of 28G or less of marijuana
Kimberly Shuman – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Christina Green – Waterloo
-Domestic violence, first degree
Jason Ward – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Kimberly Rumsey – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Michael Rowland – Waterloo
-Driving under suspension
Idona Evans – Clinton
-Shoplifting
