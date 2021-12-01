Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Brewster – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Ashley Greene - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Charles James III - Laurens
-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value $1,000 or less in any six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value $1,000 or less in any six month period
Ricky Suttles - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Kidnapping
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Joseph Wainwright - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by child
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.