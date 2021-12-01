Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Willie Brewster – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Ashley Greene - Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Charles James III - Laurens

-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value $1,000 or less in any six month period

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card Theft

-Financial Transaction Card Theft

-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value $1,000 or less in any six month period

 

Ricky Suttles - Gray Court

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Kidnapping

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

 

Joseph Wainwright - Laurens

-Contempt of Family Court by child

 