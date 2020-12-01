Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Seth Laakkonen – Gray Court
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-1st Degree Harassment
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Terence Sanders - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Randevis Gary - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by child
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.