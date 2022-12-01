Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jennifer Cobb – Joanna
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
Patrick Crowder – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Arien Gangwer – Greer
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Charles Griffin – Joanna
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Amiria Smith
-Public disorderly conduct
-Found, Seized, Recovered For Other Jurisdiction
