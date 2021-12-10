Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Warren Blackwell - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Robert Sanders - Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
Larry Worthy - Enoree
-Driving under suspension
