Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jackie Brown – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Donald Lynch - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
George Smith - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Jerry Johnson Jr. - Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value $2,000 or less
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
-disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, 1st offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Larnardo Pittman - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Kidnapping
