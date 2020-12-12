Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roy Eaves – Ware Shoals
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Damion Grant – Cross Hill
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Robert Grant Jr. – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
