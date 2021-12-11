Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Seth Edge - Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Adam Ross - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
