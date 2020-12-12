Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Thomas Crawford – Clinton

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.

 

Richard Dutton – Clinton

-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st 

 

John Medlin – Laurens

-Reckless Driving

 

James Workman - Laurens

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

 

Trakema Young - Laurens

-Reckless Driving

 