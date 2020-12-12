Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Thomas Crawford – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Richard Dutton – Clinton
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
John Medlin – Laurens
-Reckless Driving
James Workman - Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Trakema Young - Laurens
-Reckless Driving
