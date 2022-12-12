Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Ladd – Laurens
-Domestic violence, third degree
Tammy Gibson – Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
Amanda Fowler – Jonesville
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to possess registration card
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Jerl Dickerson – Simpsonville
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tabatha Samples – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Thomas Edwards – Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Travion Anderson – Waterloo
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
Candace Anderson – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of marijuana – first offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the influence, less than .10 – first offense
-Speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit
