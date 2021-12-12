Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ferdinand Johnson - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, failure to pay property tax, 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Destine Coleman - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Margaret Ray - Joanna
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.