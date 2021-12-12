Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Ferdinand Johnson - Clinton

-Driving under suspension, failure to pay property tax, 2nd offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Destine Coleman - Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Margaret Ray - Joanna 

-Forgery, value less than $10,000