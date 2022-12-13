Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ricky Grant – Cross Hill
-Assault and battery, third degree
Haley Riddle – Nebo, NC
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Marelino Montes – Nebo, NC
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Adam Owensby
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Morissa Overstreet – Woodruff
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
