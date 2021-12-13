Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Justin Cann - Waterloo

-Unlawful communication

 

David McJunkin Jr. - Waterloo

-Obstructing justice

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

 

James Miller - Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

 

Wesley Woodward - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program 

 

Cedric Bluford - Laurens

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Justin Chronister - Gray Court

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree

 

Joseph Hill - Laurens

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 

Bryan Wesley - Clinton

-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

 