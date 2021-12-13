Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Justin Cann - Waterloo
-Unlawful communication
David McJunkin Jr. - Waterloo
-Obstructing justice
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
James Miller - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Wesley Woodward - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Cedric Bluford - Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Justin Chronister - Gray Court
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Joseph Hill - Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Bryan Wesley - Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.