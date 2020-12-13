Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Hope Trammell – Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense
Heather Wymer - Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
