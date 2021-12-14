Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandy Hysmith - Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Willie Jackson - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Tyler Wix - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Angel Mccullough - Clinton
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
