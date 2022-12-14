Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Welch – Clinton
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Petrina Wright – Waterloo
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
David Silvers – Clinton
-Trespassing
Danielle Renna – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Kyle Miller – Gray Court
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
