Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Baikevius Witherspoon – Clinton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Attempted armed, or allegedly armed, robbery
Haley Garcia – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Richard Painter – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
