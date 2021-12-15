Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cole Rangel - Waterloo
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Josiah Jones - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Daphane Mims - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
