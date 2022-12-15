Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Catanelous Craig – Laurens
-Reckless driving
-Child endangerment vehicle
-Resisting arrest
Ryan McCauley – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Offering bribe to induce another to procure public office
James Suber – Joanna
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Jeffery Krahn – Waterloo
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Vehicular tire violation
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Improper start of vehicle
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Stopping; standing; parking prohibited on state highway
-Resisting Arrest
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Da Monte Babb – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Public disorderly conduct
