Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amber Lark - Greenville
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
John Legette - Fountain Inn
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Joshua Knight - Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
