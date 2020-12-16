Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Ashley – Joanna
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Aaron Butler – Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempted Murder
Ashley Ledford – Cross Hill
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
